Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Victoria vs Western Australia, Match 9

Match 8th and 9th were played on Monday, October 9, in the Marsh One Day Cup 2023. New South Wales and Queensland played the 8th game, while Victoria faced Western Australia in the 9th game. Queensland defeated New South Wales by one wicket after chasing down the target of 218 runs in 37.2 overs.

Western Australia have maintained their dominant run with three wins in three games and are in first place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.707. With two wins in three games, Victoria is in second place with a Net Run Rate of -0.248.

Queensland and New South Wales have won one game each and are in the third and fourth place, respectively. Queensland has a Net Run Rate of +1.526, while New South Wales has a Net Run Rate of -0.314.

Tasmania has won one out of three games and is in the second-last place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.696. South Australia is yet to find a win this season and is in the last place.

Western Australia Extends Winning Streak in Marsh One-Day Cup

Western Australia won the toss and elected to bowl after winning the toss. Victoria were bundled out for just 107 runs in 21.1 overs. This is Victoria’s lowest total in the Marsh One Day Cup since 2009.

Only five players managed to cross the double-digit score, and no one crossed the 25-run mark. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye picked three wickets each, while Jhye Richardson and Lance Morris took two wickets each.

Western Australia lost their first wicket for a score of just 33 runs and the second wicket for 51 runs. D’Arcy Short and Sam Whiteman made 30-plus runs each for Western Australia.

Western Australia crossed the line in 23.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Will Sutherland picked two wickets for Victoria, while Fergus O Neill and Samuel Elliott took one wicket each.

Jason Behrendorff won the Player of the Match award for his excellent bowling performance. Western Australia earned a bonus point after winning this game. It was Western Australia’s 13th straight win in the Marsh One Day Cup.