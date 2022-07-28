Scotland vs New Zealand T20I: Martin Guptill eclipses Rohit Sharma to become top run scorer in men’s T20Is 

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill surpassed India captain Rohit Sharma (3,379 runs) on Wednesday to become the top run-getter in the shortest format. He did so with his innings of 40 against Scotland in the 1st T20I at Edinburgh,

He reached the landmark when he scored a single off Chris Sole in the sixth over of the Blackcaps innings. He guided the ball to the long on to steal a single. Now, he has 3,399 runs in 116 matches at an average of 32.37. He has also slammed a couple of centuries and 20 fifties in his T20I career.

Guptill is followed by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Paul Stirling, and Aaron Finch on the elite list.

Most runs in T20Is

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 3399 runs (116 matches) Rohit Sharma (India) 3379 runs (128 matches) Virat Kohli (India) 3308 runs (99 matches) Paul Stirling (Ireland) 2894 runs (107 matches) Aaron Finch (Australia) 2855 runs (92 matches)

Martin Guptill also leads chart of most number of sixes in T20Is

The Kiwi batter is also at the top of the charts when it comes to the maximum number of sixes in the shortest version of the game. He has slammed 169 sixes, followed by Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

Most sixes in T20Is

Martin Guptill (NZ)- 169 Rohit Sharma (IND)- 157 Chris Gayle (West Indies)- 124 Eoin Morgan (England)- 120 Evin Lewis (WI)- 117

Unfortunately, Guptill failed to perform well against Ireland in the recent T20I series. He remains a vital cog for New Zealand and needs to quickly return to form in the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

