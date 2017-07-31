Mashrafe Mortaza receives Shera Bangali award, talks about Kohli, Yuvraj

Mashrafe Mortaza bagged the award for 2017.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury News 31 Jul 2017, 00:34 IST

Jhulan Goswami presenting Mashrafe Mortaza with the Shera Bangali award

What’s the Story?

In a recent award ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza heaped praise on Indian cricketers and sounded positive about the friendly relations between the Indian and Bangladeshi players.

“We have a nice relation with Indian cricketers. We talked and gossiped even after Bangladesh lost to India in the Champions Trophy. I personally have great relationship with Yuvraj Singh. My team mates Rubel Hossain and Mushfiqur Rahim has (sic) fine affinity with Virat Kohli,”- he said

He also mentioned that sledging is a part and parcel of the game, but also believes that one shouldn’t cross the line while doing so. Talking of sledging on the field between the neighbouring countries, Mortaza said that he never felt it to be too much.

The skipper said that he shared a great rapport with Yuvraj Singh, and added that fast bowler Rubel Hossain and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim both share a healthy relationship with current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli.

In case you didn’t know….

Mashrafe Mortaza captained the Bangladeshi side to their first ever Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017. They performed exceptionally well, and went on to beat New Zealand from their backs to the wall.

Although he couldn’t pick up more than a couple of wickets in the tournament, his inspirational and motivational leadership earned accolades from the cricketing fraternity. He was also the skipper of the Comilla Victorians team that lifted the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Premier League in 2015.

The Details

A.B.P Ananda is a popular news channel in Kolkata, West Bengal, which conducts a prize ceremony by the name of Shera Bangali (Best of Bengal) - that includes renowned personalities from Kolkata as well as Bangladesh.

Mashrafe Mortaza was among two Bangladeshi celebrities to receive the award. Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami presented him with the award.

Video

What’s Next?

The Bangladesh Premier League is scheduled to start from 8th November 2017, with the opening game to be played between Comilla Victorians - for whom Mortaza played, and Chittagong Vikings. Mortaza, nevertheless, has moved on from his previous team.

In the 5th edition of the BPL, the fast-bowler will be seen donning the jersey of the Rangpur Riders.

Author’s Take

At times, it is tough to understand for the cricketers regarding where to draw the line while they are sledging. It is done to disturb the concentration of the opposition's player and make him/her either play a false stroke or lose his/her line and length.

But then, it’s hard to hold oneself back in the heat of the moment. However, it isheartening to see Mashrafe’s positive comments on the Indian cricketers. Sledging is an element associated with the game, but shouldn’t take the form of an ugly relationship between the cricketers.

Above all, it is a delight to see Bangladeshi cricketers being honoured and awarded in prize ceremonies, which are conducted away from their home country. Shakib-Al-Hasan was also presented with the same award in 2012 and was the first Bangladeshi cricketer to bag the award.