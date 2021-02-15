“Master class on a turning track” - VVS Laxman praises Virat Kohli and Ravichandan Ashwin

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandan Ashwin for their excellent second-innings partnership in the 2nd Test on a turning track in Chennai.

On a surface that's being described by some as 'unplayable' and 'unfit' for Test cricket’, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin featured in a dogged stand as both notched up half-centuries on Day 3 of the second Test.

In a series of tweets, Laxman praised both the batsmen and described the partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin as a match-winning one.

According to the former batsman, who himself was a master of playing on turning tracks, both cricketers displayed strong defence, good footwork and made sure to capitalize on loose deliveries.

Match winning partnership between Virat and Ashwin. Strong in defence, good footwork and capitalised on loose deliveries. Both of them showed that if you apply yourself you can definitely score runs on this pitch. #INDvsENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

In the same tweet, Laxman added that Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin proved that if batsmen are ready to apply themselves, runs can definitely be scored on this pitch.

Virat Kohli’s 50 more satisfying than 200 on flat pitch: Laxman

On Indian captain Virat Kohli’s innings, Laxman stated that it was a “master class on a turning track.” The 46-year-old explained that sometimes a half-century scored under challenging conditions in a Test match offers more satisfaction than a double hundred on a flat pitch.

The knock was crucial for Virat Kohli as he was dismissed without scoring in the first innings, playing a poor stroke against Moeen Ali. With India 0-1 down, his captaincy had also come under the scanner and Virat Kohli seemed determined to make a point on Sunday.

Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8NYs7fTMAk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

The Indian skipper’s knock ended when he was dismissed by Moeen for the second time in the match. He was trapped lbw for 62. The Virat Kohli-Ravichandran Ashwin stand was worth 96.

Good to see Ravichandran Ashwin regaining confidence in batting: Laxman

Laxman further applauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his fighting half-century. The off-spinner had earlier claimed five wickets in England’s first innings on his home ground.

Laxman felt that Ravichandran Ashwin’s fifty was as important as his five-for. According to the former cricketer, it is good to see the 34-year-old regaining confidence in his batting since the 2nd innings of the Sydney Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s impressive half-century on Day 3 of the second Test was his 12th Test fifty and his first at home since December 2016 and first anywhere since August 2017.

What a innings @ashwinravi99 Good to see you regaining your confidence in batting since the 2nd innings of the Sydney Test. Your contribution with the bat is as important as with the ball especially on this surface. Keep it up👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/qUkQ2KMIg2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

It was also the sixth occasion when he had hit a fifty and taken a five-for in the same Test.