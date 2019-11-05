Match defining moments in India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

Neel Ashar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 05 Nov 2019, 02:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I was held today in Delhi

A historical moment was etched in Delhi on 3 November, 2019 during the first match of three-match T20 series the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Bangladesh beat India for the first time in T20 Internationals. India was asked to bat first by Mahmudullah, the Bangladeshi skipper on a slow Delhi track. India put up 148/6 in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 42 balls) being the top scorer. Bangladeshi batsmen were put to test by the home team and the equation read 22 off 12 balls as the see-saw match neared an end. It's fair to say that India was thoroughly outplayed by a buoyant Bangladeshi outfit.

Mushfiqur Rahim (60 off 43 balls), who eventually turned out to be Bangladesh's top scorer smashed Khaleel Ahmed for consecutive 4 boundaries in the penultimate over. This proved to be the final nail in the coffin for India and closed the curtains for any chances of coming back into the game. Bangladesh beat India in a T20I for the first time by 7 wickets and 3 deliveries to spare.

Let us have a look at the top moments from the game that changed its course

Chahal's luck runs out

Yuzvendra Chahal could have had more wickets during his splendid spell

The tormentor in chief Mushfiqur Rahim was let off the hook by Krunal Pandya in the 18th over when he dropped a simple chance at deep midwicket and it raced away to the boundary for four. Had Krunal held to this one, the going might have been tough for Bangladesh and India might have drawn first blood in the series.

Chahal bowled exceedingly well and ended up with match figures of 24-0-4-1. Had he been a tad luckier, he would have had at least two more scalps to take his tally near 50 in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma missed out on two reviews in the 10th over, each giving life to Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar.

All of this compiled to become the major reason why India lost.

Mushfiqur Rahim's annihilation

Mushfiqur flogged the Indian bowling attack

Mushfiqur Rahim won the Man of the Match award for his classy knock of 60 off 43 balls comprising of 8 fours and a solitary six with four of those fours coming off the penultimate over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Ahmed was guilty of spraying the ball all over the park and paid a hefty price for it as Rahim smacked four consecutive fours off his bowling.