Match report and Twitter reactions: India bow out for a modest 107 on a rain-hit 2nd day, thanks to Anderson's fiery five-fer

675   //    11 Aug 2018, 00:51 IST

Match report:

The much anticipated second test match between the top two nations started as scheduled on Day 2 but with frequent rain interventions. England, who made two changes to their XI, chose to bowl first after winning the toss and put India to bat first under overcast conditions. India also made two changes to the playing XI as they included Cheteshwara Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav respectively.


England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Murali Vijay departed in the first over

The home team got off to a great start as their premier bowler James Anderson bowled Indian opener, Murali Vijay for a nought in the very first over. Anderson followed up Vijay's wicket with another one- the wicket of KL Rahul in the seventh over. As the second wicket fell, the Indian skipper came to the middle but had to leave the field after two balls due to a rain intervention.

Rain break 1 score: India 11/2 after 6.3 overs

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Pujara was run out due to a miscommunication

The rains gods showed some respite and the game resumed after a two-hour gap. In this micro-session, only two overs were bowled but India found themselves in deeper trouble as Virat Kohli ran out Pujara due a miscommunication.

Rain break 2 score: India 15/3 after 8.3 overs

After a heavy downpour, the match resumed after two hours, thanks to the amazing drainage system of the Lord's ground. Rahane and Kohli showed some resistance as they stitched a partnership of 34 runs, the biggest one in the innings, but Virat Kohli edged a dream delivery bowled by Chris Woakes and that opened the floodgates.

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two

The wicket of the Indian skipper started a landslide of wickets as Woakes followed up Kohli's wicket with the wicket of a Hardik Pandya, who was promoted up the order, in his very next over. Sam Curran joined the party soon enough as he picked up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik and India lost three wickets in just 17 balls.

After that, there was no resistance from Indians as England picked up wickets at regular intervals. In the middle of the wicket falling frenzy, Ashwin managed to become the highest scorer for India with 29 runs. On the other hand, Anderson was England's star bowler and was the main cause for India's collapse for a paltry 107.

Stumps: India - 107, Ashwin 29, Anderson 5/20

Twitter reactions:

Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
