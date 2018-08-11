Match report and Twitter reactions: India bow out for a modest 107 on a rain-hit 2nd day, thanks to Anderson's fiery five-fer

Match report:

The much anticipated second test match between the top two nations started as scheduled on Day 2 but with frequent rain interventions. England, who made two changes to their XI, chose to bowl first after winning the toss and put India to bat first under overcast conditions. India also made two changes to the playing XI as they included Cheteshwara Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav respectively.

Murali Vijay departed in the first over

The home team got off to a great start as their premier bowler James Anderson bowled Indian opener, Murali Vijay for a nought in the very first over. Anderson followed up Vijay's wicket with another one- the wicket of KL Rahul in the seventh over. As the second wicket fell, the Indian skipper came to the middle but had to leave the field after two balls due to a rain intervention.

Rain break 1 score: India 11/2 after 6.3 overs

Pujara was run out due to a miscommunication

The rains gods showed some respite and the game resumed after a two-hour gap. In this micro-session, only two overs were bowled but India found themselves in deeper trouble as Virat Kohli ran out Pujara due a miscommunication.

Rain break 2 score: India 15/3 after 8.3 overs

After a heavy downpour, the match resumed after two hours, thanks to the amazing drainage system of the Lord's ground. Rahane and Kohli showed some resistance as they stitched a partnership of 34 runs, the biggest one in the innings, but Virat Kohli edged a dream delivery bowled by Chris Woakes and that opened the floodgates.

The wicket of the Indian skipper started a landslide of wickets as Woakes followed up Kohli's wicket with the wicket of a Hardik Pandya, who was promoted up the order, in his very next over. Sam Curran joined the party soon enough as he picked up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik and India lost three wickets in just 17 balls.

After that, there was no resistance from Indians as England picked up wickets at regular intervals. In the middle of the wicket falling frenzy, Ashwin managed to become the highest scorer for India with 29 runs. On the other hand, Anderson was England's star bowler and was the main cause for India's collapse for a paltry 107.

Stumps: India - 107, Ashwin 29, Anderson 5/20

Twitter reactions:

Luck is a funny thing. Anderson has now induced 33 false shots in a row from Kohli without dismissing him (typically 33 false shots would produce 2.75 wickets). In the 2014 series, eight false shots brought four wickets. The luck used to be Anderson's; now it's Kohli's. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018

To paraphrase Bapu, first they ignore you, then they select you, then they run you out ... #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 10, 2018

Well done India, crossed 100. Got to register themselves as a whole at Lord's century board for this. #ENGvIND — SANATH🏏 (@Dude_Cricket) August 10, 2018

Yo Yo test is the real Cricket. #ENGvIND — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 10, 2018

So that didn’t take too long did it? So how much have we improved since 2014? Not much? It has been Anderson against India for the last three tours, no improvement whatsoever #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 10, 2018

Is India's batting line-up too dependent on Ashwin? #ENGvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 10, 2018

Most wickets by a pacer against India:

95 J ANDERSON *

94 Imran Khan

76 M Marshall

67 A Roberts

65 W Hall/ R Hadlee/ C Walsh/ D Steyn#ENGvIND — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 10, 2018

Tashan hai bhai humare ladkon me. A boundary to bring up 100 (sowhatittookawholeteamtoscorethismuch) #ENGvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) August 10, 2018

You don't often see a slip cordon like that.... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Cmz2yeOPuX — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 10, 2018

Kohli dropped,out the next ball. Pandya dropped,out the next ball #ENGvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 10, 2018

This match is on crack cocaine. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 10, 2018

Slip catching is an equal concern for both sides... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 10, 2018

Ponting was runout 15 times out of 20, where he was involved in a runout. If he was half as smart as Kohli, it could have been 5 #ENGvIND — Cricket Bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) August 10, 2018

Virat Kohli is involved in 5 run outs in Tests. He himself has been out only once, his partner was out on 4 occasions. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 10, 2018

Need two things to score at Lord’s today

1. Good Technique

2. LUCK #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 10, 2018

Jaise India Batting Kar Rahi Hai, England Wale Bina Batting Kiye Hi Follow-On De Denge...



Coz Their Game, Their Rules...#ENGvIND — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 10, 2018

Frankly, it's been a completely bonkers day. Ridiculous weather, a crazy run out, fielding mayhem and more swing than Benny Goodman concert. Only your #PoliteEnquiries can save my sanity. Don't forget the hashtag! #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 10, 2018

Glad that rain in London and Mumbai are perfectly synced....players walked off and Tata Sky lost the signals :) #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 10, 2018

Out of the last 10 run-outs suffered by India in Tests, as many as seven involve Cheteshwar Pujara as one of the two batsmen!#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 10, 2018

Most times runout in Test cricket since Pujara's debut:



7 - CHETESHWAR PUJARA

5 - Rangana Herath / Ross Taylor

4 - Hashim Amla / Azhar Ali#ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 10, 2018

Even an ardent #Kohli fan will admit it was his fault. Yes / No happens in #Cricket but this was more like Yes/No/Never/NeverMind/ No Strings Attached kind of a dismissal #pujara #ENGvIND — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) August 10, 2018

Ashwin is India's best batsman. Ashwin is India's best bowler. #ENGvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) August 10, 2018

Anderson bowling leg-spin at 80+ mph 😐 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 10, 2018

This Indian test side is supposed to be the one that has the best chance of winning abroad!! However they don’t help themselves with this constant tinkering with the playing X1. Slightly over the top!!! #ENGvIND — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) August 10, 2018

That was a superb spell from Woakes to Kohli. Five of his nine deliveries to the Indian captain brought an edge or a miss, setting Kohli up brilliantly; every ball was an away-swinger, but the wicket was tight into the stumps, squaring the batsman up. Brilliant bowling. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/F1yVCLnivr — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 10, 2018

India started the series knowing who their one opener, No. 3, No.4 and No. 5 batsmen were.



Thanks to their muddled selections, they know even less than they did then.#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 10, 2018

Indian team waiting for rain be like #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ntQgHxJp5s — Knight Watchman (@watchman_knight) August 10, 2018

Popes who have played Test cricket...

*Rowley Pope for Aus vs Eng @ Sydney 1885 (1 Test).

*George Pope for Eng vs SAf @ Lord's in 1947 (1 Test).

*Ollie Pope for Eng vs Ind at Lord's in 2018.

And if u are an English Pope, then u make debut @ The Home of Cricket!#ENGvsIND#ENGvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 10, 2018

This test match is a glorified beep test. Running from the pavillion to the pitch, pitch to the pavillion and back and forth. #ENGvIND — Kane Train (@CricFan2000) August 10, 2018

By the 5th Test, Karun Nair will be opening with Rishabh Pant. #EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 10, 2018

Murali Vijay outside Asia since January 2016

0, 6, 20, 25, 8, 9, 46, 13, 1, 7

134 runs @ 13.4 in 10 innings#ENGvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) August 10, 2018

Two players aged less than 21 in England's Test XI:



1st to 998th Test - 0 times

Last three Tests - 2 times (v PAK Leeds 2018; v Ind Lord's 2018)#ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 10, 2018

If you think test cricket is dying, you should watch edgbaston test match.



If you think test cricket is not dying, you should watch this test match.#ENGvIND — cricket freak (@cricloverakku) August 10, 2018

“What’s in the menu today?”

The 2nd best topic of discussion after weather forecasts at @HomeOfCricket #EngvInd — Monica (@monicas004) August 10, 2018