Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World Cup 2019 - By Tournament

Kartikeya Kumar

Virat Kohli has been selective about his cricket since December last year.

The long England tour proved Virat Kohli's importance in the Indian cricket team yet again. But with three more important tournaments remaining, the year has already proved to be tiring for India's captain in all formats.

Virat, who missed the Nidahas Trophy in March, is also set to miss this year's biggest multilateral tournaments beginning next week - the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli has been facing back issues owing to the tight scheduling and round-the-year cricket. Despite being one of the fittest cricketers on the circuit, a stiff back has forced him to be selective about his tournament choices.

With the Cricket World Cup scheduled to be played in June-July next year, there are few important tournaments Virat needs to be a part of. Let us have a look at the tournaments on India's schedule - and the games Kohli should play and the ones he can do without.

