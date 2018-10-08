Matthew Hayden suffers 'Near Death' injury

Sahil Dangi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 127 // 08 Oct 2018, 15:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ICC Cricket World Cup Net Bowler Program Launch

Former Australia cricket legend great Matthew Hayden suffered a nasty blow while surfing with his son in Queensland fracturing his neck on Friday. He admitted that he’s lucky to have survived after suffering head and spinal injuries.

The 46-year-old was surfing with his son Josh off Stradbroke Island before being hit by a wave and he was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Hayden fractured the C6 vertebrae in his spine and also tore the C5 and C4 ligaments in his neck, as well as suffering a bloodied forehead.

On Saturday, Hayden posted a photograph on Instagram captioning, 'He had come off second best with a 'Straddie back bank' and that it was 'game over for a few days'.

Hayden sustained few blows to his head.

Thanking all his well-wishers and friends, he posted another photograph on Sunday which showed the 46-year-old in a neck brace and said, "Ok. Last attention seeking post I promise,"

"Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive.

"Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. Thank you, everyone. On the road to recovery."

Matthew Hayden with a fractured neck.

Despite the incident, Hayden appeared to be in good spirits and we hope he recovers soon from this tragic injury.

There was a lot of moral support from his fans in India as he is still quite popular despite hanging his boots a long time ago. His commentary stints in Indian Premier League and TNPL have helped him gain that popularity and love.

Hayden played 103 Tests, 161 One Day International (ODIs) and nine Twenty20's for Australia during an illustrious career that lasted almost 15 years and he always showcased great mental strength.