Mayank Agarwal believes overcoming fear of failure behind stupendous success

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
News
15 Nov 2019, 22:49 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal, who scored a blazing 243 against Bangladesh at Indore on Friday, has revealed that letting go of the fear of failure has been responsible for the amazing success that he has been tasting of late.

Agarwal’s career-best 243 came off 330 balls, featuring 28 fours and eight sixes. Courtesy his brilliant knock India ended Day 2 on a imposing 493 for 6, with a huge lead of 343 over Bangladesh who were bowled out for 150 in their first innings.

Speaking after the highly impressive knock at Indore, Agarwal stated,

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score.”

Agarwal featured in a 190-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket after Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for nought. He later also shared a swift 123-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane

Elaborating on the partnerships, Agarwal added.

“He’s (Rahane) a senior pro, he’s played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout. The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more. I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it.”

Agarwal also praised the surface on offer at Indore, describing it as a true wicket. He observed that the track had bounce for the bowlers, but also allowed batsmen to play their shots.

“There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc,” Agarwal, who is the second highest Test run-getter in 2019 with 740 runs, added. 

Agarwal also reflected on his short international career, which started with the series Down Under against Australia.

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 1
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 1

After a couple of fifties in Australia, Agarwal notched up his maiden Test double hundred in the previous series against South Africa. He added,

“Really enjoyed the time since I made the Test team. Playing in Melbourne was special, and having contributed to the series win Down Under was a top feeling.”
