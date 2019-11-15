×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mayank Agarwal gets second double ton in Tests against Bangladesh

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
15 Nov 2019, 15:57 IST

Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal smashed his second double ton in four Test matches in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Karnataka player, playing just his eighth match after making his international debut last year against Australia, continued his dream run as he got to the landmark in 303 balls with a huge six. His innings was laced with 25 fours and 5 sixes.

Also see – T10 schedule

Bangladesh could have got Agarwal early when he was on 32, but Imrul Kayes was unable to hold onto a regulation catch at slip on Day 1. He was also given out LBW on 91 but a successful DRS call reversed the decision.

His double hundred also means that the cricketer has now made 815 runs (runs scored while batting on 200) in just 12 innings with six fifties. He is the highest run scorer in the format since his debut, surpassing Steven Smith's tally of 774 runs.

He also became the fourth quickest Indian to get his third Test hundred as an opener, after Rohit Sharma, who took 4 innings, Sunil Gavaskar, who took 7 innings and KL Rahul, who took 9 innings. Mayank is tied fourth with Vijay Merchant, with both having gotten to the feat in 12 innings.

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 03 Nov
IND 148/6 (20.0 ov)
BAN 154/3 (19.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
IND VS BAN live score
2nd T20I | Thu, 07 Nov
BAN 153/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 154/2 (15.4 ov)
India won by 8 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 10 Nov
IND 174/5 (20.0 ov)
BAN 144/10 (19.2 ov)
India won by 30 runs
IND VS BAN live score
1st Test | 09:30 AM
BAN 150/10
IND 493/6 (114.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead Bangladesh by 343 runs with 4 wickets remaining
BAN VS IND live score
2nd Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 01:00 PM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
West Indies in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australian Sheffield Shield
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A Women in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us