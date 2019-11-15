Mayank Agarwal gets second double ton in Tests against Bangladesh

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Nov 2019, 15:57 IST SHARE

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal smashed his second double ton in four Test matches in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The Karnataka player, playing just his eighth match after making his international debut last year against Australia, continued his dream run as he got to the landmark in 303 balls with a huge six. His innings was laced with 25 fours and 5 sixes.

Also see – T10 schedule

Bangladesh could have got Agarwal early when he was on 32, but Imrul Kayes was unable to hold onto a regulation catch at slip on Day 1. He was also given out LBW on 91 but a successful DRS call reversed the decision.

His double hundred also means that the cricketer has now made 815 runs (runs scored while batting on 200) in just 12 innings with six fifties. He is the highest run scorer in the format since his debut, surpassing Steven Smith's tally of 774 runs.

He also became the fourth quickest Indian to get his third Test hundred as an opener, after Rohit Sharma, who took 4 innings, Sunil Gavaskar, who took 7 innings and KL Rahul, who took 9 innings. Mayank is tied fourth with Vijay Merchant, with both having gotten to the feat in 12 innings.