India vs West Indies 2019 | Mayank Agarwal likely to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan in ODI series

Mayank Agarwal

Riding high after a sensational start to his Test career, Mayank Agarwal is now likely to replace Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. Ever since making his Test debut in Australia last December, there has been no looking back for the opening batsman.

After scoring a couple of impressive knocks in Australia, Agarwal had a relatively quiet series against the Windies. However, he roared back strongly in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He looked in terrific rhythm and racked up three centuries including two double tons.

After a sensational beginning to the Test arena, Agarwal will now be eager to replicate his form in the white-ball format. Dhawan, who was initially named in the squad, is yet to recover from his knee injury. He sustained the injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash and also missed the T20I series against the Windies.

Shikhar Dhawan

It was Sanju Samson who replaced Dhawan in the T20I squad and its now time for Agarwal to make a case for himself in the shorter formats.

A senior BCCI official on condition of anonymity stated that the selection committee recommended the name of Agarwal to replace Dhawan in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, the source further told PTI that Dhawan’s injury is more serious than what it seemed at the start.

“The selection committee has recommended Mayank’s name as Shikhar’s replacement after consultation with the team management. Dhawan is currently undergoing rehabilitation"

India and West Indies are currently battling it out in the three-match T20I series. The series is currently tied 1-1, with the decider slated to be played later today.

The ODI series will begin on 15th December in Chennai, followed by a game in Visakhapatnam on 18th December and the final match in Cuttack on 22nd December.