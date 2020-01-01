Mayank Agarwal reveals how his journey has been different from others

Mayank Agarwal had a very successful 2019 as he ended the year with 754 runs from eight Tests, thus becoming the sixth highest run-scorer of the year in Tests. He provided the much-needed counter-attacking style of batting required up top when India toured Australia and has never looked back since. With two double-centuries already, Agarwal has stamped his authority on international stage.

In an interview with the TOI, Agarwal said,

"It has been a great learning curve. There have been some tremendous experiences. To be honest, when I got picked into the Test squad or played my first match, I never ever thought about what I needed to do. I just took it one game at a time, put my head down and gave it my best shot each time, every single day.

"It feels great to contribute to the team. More importantly, what's most satisfying is that India are the No.1 team in the world."

Playing his first game for India at the age of 27, Agarwal had a relatively late debut and had to play a lot of domestic cricket to prove that he belongs to the highest level. But he also believes that playing more domestic cricket has helped him evolve as a batsman and made him consistent.

"I think I would say that my journey has been different from many others. I've quite liked it. Yes, I have had to play a lot of domestic games, which in hindsight has helped me a lot. Playing those games helped me become a better player.

"I think it is about winning tournaments, playing more matches and contributing wherever you go. It keeps me going."

It remains to be seen if Agarwal manages to carry his good form into 2020.