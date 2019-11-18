Mayank Agarwal unlikely to open for India in shorter formats in the near future

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE

Mayank Agarwal

Despite having a remarkable Test outing as an opener for India, Mayank Agarwal's hope of opening in the shorter formats remains unfulfilled as of now. The Karnataka-born batsman scored 215 in the Test match against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam earlier and went on to score 243 against Bangladesh in the Indore Test recently.

According to a recent report from the Times of India (TOI), Mayank Agarwal seems unlikely to feature in India's squad for the West Indies tour, which is set to start in December. India will play 3 T2OIs and 3 ODIs against West Indies with the first T20I starting from 6th December.

An official's statement from the report revealed how there was no room for Agarwal to open for India in the blue jersey as the selectors are comfortable with the current options at their disposal.

Where is the space in the opening department in the limited overs team? Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) are your established openers. There's no slot at the top for even someone like KL Rahul now. Virat (Kohli) will come back into the team as well

Players can go through ups and downs. Mayank can only come in only if Rohit or Shikhar want to take rest, but he won't be rushed into the T20 side

Despite making a name for himself in just eight matches in Tests, Mayank Agarwal could only score 332 runs in 13 innings at an average of 25.53 in IPL 2019 for Kings XI Punjab. He hasn't depicted his potential in the recent years of IPL, which perhaps has put breaks upon his chances of making it to the limited-overs format.

Mayank Agarwal has a decent domestic season with 13 centuries to his name in List A cricket. He was also a replacement to the injured Vijay Shankar in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, but couldn't feature in the playing 11.