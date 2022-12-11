"With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh" - Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood blessed with baby boy

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood have become proud parents to a baby boy. The cricket star made the announcement of the same through a social media post on Sunday, December 11.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mayank shared an adorable picture, giving fans a glimpse of his newborn baby. The couple has named their son Aayansh.

Mayank Agarwal captioned the post:

"With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh ♥️ The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God🧿🧿 08.12.2022 ♥️."

Notably, Mayank and Aashita tied the knot on June 4 in 2018. The two dated for seven years before the batter finally popped the question at the London Eye. The two first met at a Diwali party organized by their parents in Bengaluru, and it was love at first sight for them.

Mayank Agarwal to go under the hammer at IPL 2023 auction

Mayank Agarwal, who led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was released by the franchise prior to the upcoming auction.

The dynamic batter will be up for grabs at the IPL 2023 mini-auction and could very well emerge as one of the most sought-after players at the event thanks to his impressive record in the format.

The IPL mini-auction is slated to take place in Kochi on December 23. Mayank has set his base price at ₹1 crore. The 31-year-old was one of the highest-paid cricketers in the latest edition, taking home a handsome paycheck of ₹12 crore.

Mayank struggled to perform consistently in the last edition of the cash-rich league, mustering only 196 runs in 13 games. He had an underwhelming average of 16.33 along with a strike rate of 122.5 to his name.

The right-handed batter also had to give up his opening spot after a few games to accommodate Jonny Bairstow at the top. He will be aiming to bounce back this year as a successful IPL stint could put him back in the national selectors' scheme of things as well.

