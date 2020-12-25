The tea break during Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to be a special occasion, with an emotional tribute planned for Dean Jones. The session break will see a small tribute for the former Aussie cricketer, who tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Australian cricket team, along with several others have been paying their tributes to Dean Jones’ legacy ever since he passed away in September. Ahead of the iconic Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Cricket Australia has planned another round of tributes for Dean Jones, as a mark of respect for his contribution to the game.

Announcing the plans, Cricket Australia took to social media to ask fans to ‘Zinc Up for Deano’. Dean Jones was famously remembered for his trademark style of smearing zinc cream on his bottom lip whenever he went out to play.

Wherever you are watching the Boxing Day Test tomorrow, don't forget to Zinc Up for Deano as a tribute to a cricket icon! ❤️ #ZincUpForDeano pic.twitter.com/OuAckab3Ll — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2020

Special tribute for Dean Jones planned during Boxing Day Test

The Aussie tragically passed away in September

The event will take place during the Tea break on Day 1 of the 2nd India vs Australia Test. The special occasion will have Dean Jones’ wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe in attendance as well. According to Cricket Australia’s plans, the entire Test match will have a whole bay of seats covered with a banner honouring Dean Jones’ legacy.

The tribute during the Tea break will also involve the reading of a poem written for Dean Jones by his great friend Chris Driscoll. A video tribute for Dean Jones has been planned for 3:24 pm, as a homage to the cricketer’s Test number, 324. 324 was also Dean Jones’ highest first-class score, which the Aussie notched up against South Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1994.

“When he showed up it was like Christmas” – Brad Hodge on Dean Jones

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australian cricket Brad Hodge recalled Dean Jones’ glittering playing career. The Australian spoke about how Dean Jones revolutionised One Day cricket and was his idol while growing up.

Advertisement

“You have your idols as a youngster, that’s who you aspire to be. We just loved Deano, as a Victorian, growing up, watching him play one-day internationals for Australia, then Test matches, just revolutionising one-day cricket, that’s what really caught my eye. When he showed up, it was like Christmas for everyone. Having a legend coming to play for Melbourne was always a joy for everyone,"

Dean Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year. The Aussie ended up playing 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for his nation and is widely regarded as one of the best limited-overs cricketers the country has ever produced. Off the field, Dean Jones was hailed as a warm and affectionate personality.

The special tribute planned ahead of the Boxing Day Test is the perfect way to pay respect to his life, particularly after only 10 people were allowed to attend his funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.