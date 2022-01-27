"Means a lot when you get such good wishes from the legend himself" - Mithali Raj responds to Tendulkar's tweet

Indian women team's ODI skipper Mithali Raj took to her Twitter account on Thursday (January 27) to express her gratitude towards Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar for wishing her side for the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sachin tagged Mithali and Jhulan Goswami while wishing them and the entire team good luck for the quadrennial event.

He wrote:

"The whole of India will be backing @M_Raj03, @JhulanG10 and the entire team. You have the massive support of a billion plus people. My best wishes to our team"

In response, Raj wrote:

"Means a lot when you get such good wishes from the legend himself. Thank you so much @sachin_rt"

The forthcoming edition of the 50-over Women's World Cup will take place in New Zealand between March 04-April 03.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place last winter but was postponed till 2022 due to the pandemic. The competition will be played in a single-group format where every team will play each of the other seven sides once before the top-4 qualify for the knockouts.

India will kickstart their campaign with a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 04.

Can Mithali & co breach the final barrier in New Zealand 2022?

The upcoming event will be the last chance to win the elusive silverware for Mithali and Jhulan Goswami, .

In the last 4 years, the women's team has punched above its weight to regularly qualify for the knockout stages but have struggled to overcome the final hurdle.

In the previous 50-over and T20 World Cup, they were beaten by England and Australia, respectively in the summit clash.

India hasn't had a great time in one-day cricket in the past 12 months. They lost the home series to South Africa, in addition to being beaten during the tour of England and Australia.

The issue for India in this format has been the lack of intent shown by the middle-order batters in Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur and the below-par fielding. Insipid fielding and the inability to seize the initiative perhaps cost them the series against Australia last November as well.

They will have the opportunity to repair the chinks in their armor when they take on hosts New Zealand in a five-match series starting February 09.

