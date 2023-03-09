Meg Lanning's 5 records that might never be broken

Meg Lanning is just 30 years old at the moment, and yet she has had a career that most cricketers can only dream of. She has represented Australia in 242 games across all three formats, scoring 8.352 runs in the process, including 17 centuries.

She has been a vital cog in Australia's team since making her debut in 2010. She has also been phenomenal as a captain, having accomplished many feats in her career so far.

Here, we look at five of Lanning's records that might never be broken.

#1 ICC titles as captain

Meg Lanning has been exceptional as the captain of the Australian team, having delivered five titles during her tenure, and she is not done yet. She has led Australia to wins in four T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup so far.

No other captain, man or woman, has won more than 4 ICC titles, which goes on to show the impact that Lanning has had as the leader of the Aussie outfit. She is just 30 years of age and might go on to lead her country to more ICC championship triumphs.

#2 Most runs in a series

Lanning holds the record for the most runs scored in a series, having compiled 1232 runs in the 2014-2016/17 ICC Women's Championship.

She made those runs with the help of five centuries and five fifties, and her average was 72.47, which is simply remarkable. This is a record that is unlikely to be broken for a very long span of time.

#3 Most T20Is as captain

Lanning currently holds the record for having played the highest number of T20 Internationals as captain. She has led Australia in 100 T20Is, and given that she has been highly successful, she might lead the team in many more games.

Her closest rivals are India's Harmanpreet Kaur and England's Heather Knight, but they are both older than Lanning. This factor might potentially help Lanning hold on to the record.

#4 Most hundreds against a particular team

Meg Lanning holds the record for scoring the most centuries against a particular team, having smashed six hundreds against Australia's Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand.

As mentioned earlier, Lanning is just 30 years old at the moment, which means that she could potentially score many more hundreds against the Kiwis.

#5 Meg Lanning has the most hundreds in ODIs

Meg Lanning holds the record for the most hundreds by a female cricketer in one-day internationals, having scored 15 tons to date.

She still has a lot of cricket left in her, which means that she will surely add more to the list, and therefore, this record is unlikely to be broken in the near future.

