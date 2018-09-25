Virat Kohli describes his journey to excellence

Abhishek Bajiya

The much-awaited National Geography's TV show named Mega Icons, hosted by R. Madhavan, aired its first episode on the 24th of September about the life story of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. The show depicts the odyssey of a guy from the streets of Old Delhi, rising through the ranks to become a pioneer in the world of cricket.

It ventures to give the common man understanding of the struggles, and harsh circumstances their beloved hero faced in his life, and how he overcame it. In addition to that, the show progressed based on some scientific research and analysis by concerned experts. Upcoming episodes on other icons like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Kamal Hasan, Dalai Lama and Kiran Bedi shall continue the series.

Virat spoke with Nat Geo for the show Mega Icons

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best modern-day batsman by a mile. The Delhi born sensation has amassed over 18000+ international runs in his decade-long career so far, at a staggering average of 50+. Virat firmly holds the no.1 spot in ICC batsman rankings, both in ODIs and Tests. Currently, he is on a break, after a superb performance with the bat on the tour of England.

The show discusses some butterfly moments which changed his life forever. It is believed that the flapping of the butterfly's wings can cause a tornado, the occurrence of a small event can lead to something big happening in the future.

