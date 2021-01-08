Melbourne Renegades end their losing run, beat Adelaide Strikers by 6 wickets

Melbourne Renegades showed they still have some fight left as they registered their second win of the BBL season by defeating the Adelaide Strikers. Chasing a challenging total of 178, Mohammad Nabi scored a superb unbeaten 71* to guide his team home. With this win, the Renegades halted their seven games losing streak in the BBL.

Brief BBL score: Adelaide Strikers 177-7 (Salt 59, Hatzoglou 3-43). Melbourne Renegades 178-4 in 19.5 overs. (Nabi 71*, Khan 2-24). Melbourne Renegades won by 6 wickets.

Middle order sets up the Renegades BBL win

Melbourne Renegades were buoyed by the fact that they could restrict the Strikers to 177 though 190 looked on the cards.

Then while batting, Aaron Finch and Mackenzie Harvey gave them a start of 31 before Wes Agar dismissed Finch (14). Harvey (14) followed Finch in the dugout as he was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Danny Briggs. After six overs the Renegades were 52-2.

The Renegades were 86-3 after 10 overs, needing 92 from 60 balls, and also got the BBL Boost point.

Coming in at no.4, Mohammad Nabi smashed Peter Siddle for three boundaries in a row in the 12th over. The Afghanistan captain lost his partner Jack Prestwidge but found an able ally in youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk (29*).

The two BBL Power Surge overs were fruitful as the Renegades accumulated 25 runs from it. After 16 overs, they needed 38 from 24 deliveries. As usual, Rashid Khan was at his probing best and picked up two wickets.

However, the Renegades were able to see him off without any significant damage. Nabi was able to get one big hit away against his countryman as Rashid conceded ten runs in his final over.

With 21 needed off the last two, Peter Siddle conceded 16 runs in the 19th as Nabi smashed him for a four and a six. After that, the Renegades were able to hold their nerve and win this BBL game with one ball to spare.

Phil Salt shines for the Striker

Earlier, Adelaide Strikers won the toss and decided to bat first. Matt Renshaw and Phil Salt gave their team a strong start as they put up 52 runs on the board in the first six overs. Their partnership was broken on 61 when Renshaw(30) failed to clear the mid-off fielder while facing Jack Prestwidge.

Alex Carey and Phil Salt formed a decent partnership after that. The two took the BBL Power Surge in the 14th over.

Carey smashed Kane Richardson for 25 runs in the first over. Imad Wasim pulled things back in the next over by conceding just seven and picking Carey's (42) crucial wicket.

The Strikers failed to capitalise in the last five overs as they kept losing wickets. The Adelaide-based outfit lost six wickets for 41 in the last 32 balls. Salt top scored with his 59 but he was dismissed at a crucial juncture.

The Renegades' bowling in the last few overs turned out to be decisive. Jack Prestwidge and Imad Wasim were brilliant in their key overs. Then the batsmen successfully chased the target to give them some hope of making the BBL playoffs.