Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

A struggling Melbourne Renegades side will take on the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday as both sides look to end their losing streaks. The 29th match of this year's Big Bash League will take place at the Adelaide Oval.

The Melbourne Renegades have been rooted to the bottom of the table and are currently on a six-game losing run in the BBL. Heavy defeats have become a norm for the Melbourne side this season and it was more of the same when they faced the Perth Scorchers last time out.

A resurgent Scorchers side blew the Renegades out of the park, beating them by 96 runs. Set a target of 186, the Melbourne Renegades were bundled out for 89 as no one apart from Shaun Marsh and Jack Prestwidge managed to reach double digits.

What was more worrying was that this was the Melbourne Renegades’ third loss by a margin of 95 runs or more. The loss damaged their Net Run Rate (-2.894) further and the Renegades need something dramatic to turn their fortunes around.

Their batting is set to be impacted further with Shaun Marsh unavailable for the next few games, as he stays back for the birth of his third child. Import batsman Rilee Rossouw could be sidelined as well after injuring his hamstring.

After starting the season in solid fashion, the Adelaide Strikers have lost their way recently. Alex Carey’s men have now lost two in a row and sit 5th in the table with 13 points from 7 games.

While there are no glaring holes in the side, their bowling has struggled in the past few games. The Adelaide Strikers have picked up just 6 wickets in their last two matches and have seen their modest scores chased down by the opposition as a result.

The form of openers Jake Weatherlad and Philip Salt is also a big worry, with Alex Carey left with too much to do in the middle order. With Peter Siddle going off the boil after an impressive start, the Adelaide Strikers need to get their act together quickly if they want to stay closer to the top in the BBL points table.

The Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades will face each other in back-to-back clashes in the coming days and a set of wins could do both sides a world of good.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match details

Date: January 5, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:45 PM IST / 6:45 PM Local Time

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers weather report

There is no chance of rain during this BBL game. Broken clouds are predicted, with an average temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers pitch report

The pitch at Adelaide is known to be a dream for batsmen, with the average score on the pitch being 158 runs. 2 BBL matches have taken place at the venue in the current season, with teams batting first and second emerging victorious once each.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers predicted XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Mackenzie Harvey, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwudge, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers match prediction

With the Melbourne Renegades woefully out of form, the Strikers are the favourites to win the game. They have played at the venue twice already this season and even boast a superior head-to-head record against the Renegades with 8 wins from 12 matches.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV