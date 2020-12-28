BBL 2020: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Sydney Sixers in Match 18 of the Big Bash League at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Tuesday.

The Renegades will be looking to end their 3-match losing streak when the two sides meet. They have won just one match all season and sit in 7th place in the BBL table with 4 points from 4 games. The Melbourne Renegades also have the competition’s worst Net Run Rate, with an NRR of -3.482.

Despite having players like Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Mohammad Nabi in the team, the Renegades have struggled to live up to expectations this season. They come into the clash against the Sydney Sixers having lost their last game to the Sydney Thunder by 129 runs.

This was the Melbourne Renegades’ second loss by a margin of 120 runs or more this season. The side’s batsmen have struggled to score consistently in BBL 2020. Aaron Finch’s men have been dealt another blow ahead of the game, with Imran Tahir opting out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have been the in-form team in the tournament and sit at the top of the BBL 2020 table with 12 points from 4 games. Daniel Hughes’ side also has the best Net Run Rate out of all BBL 2020 teams, with an NRR of +2.119. The captain has led from the front this season and top-scored in the last match with a brilliant 96 off 51 balls.

Hughes' impressive innings was one of the main reasons why the Sydney Sixers were able to chase down the target of 194 runs and win the thriller against the Melbourne Stars by a wicket. In the process, the team also became the first side to beat the Melbourne Stars this season.

With household names like Daniel Christian, Jason Holder and Josh Philippe in the side, the Sixers are one of the favourites to win the BBL 2020 title.

BBL 2020-21: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match details

Date: December 29, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:40 PM IST/ 5:10 PM Local Time

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers weather report

Although there is very little chance of rain during this BBL 2020 match, the weather will be overcast throughout the game. The average temperature is expected to hover at around 26 degrees Celsius, with high levels of humidity predicted as well.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers pitch report

The average score on the pitch is 157 and the batsmen have found it easier to score runs at this ground. The only match played at this venue in BBL 2020 was the clash between the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, which was a high-scoring affair as well.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers predicted XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match prediction

The Sydney Sixers are one of the best teams this year and go into the match as favourites to win. The fact that they have already played a BBL 2020 game at the Carrara Oval is likely to help them as well.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV