Melbourne Stars beat Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs, Andre Fletcher shines with an unbeaten 89

After back-to-back losses, Melbourne Stars got back to winning ways as they defeated Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs in the season's 40th BBL match. Melbourne Stars put up a challenging total of 179-2 in their 20 overs thanks to Andre Fletcher's unbeaten 89 off 49 balls. In reply, Alex Carey's men collapsed and were bowled out for 68.

Adelaide Strikers lose eight wickets in a space of 5 overs

Adelaide Strikers got off to an abysmal start as Phil Salt was dismissed in the second over by Zahir Khan.

In the next over, Alex Carey, who promoted himself to open the innings, perished while looking to heave the ball on the legside off Glenn Maxwell's bowling. In six overs, Adelaide Strikers could manage only 24 runs.

Matt Renshaw (20) and Jonathan Wells (18) built a little bit of a partnership. But they were far too cautious in their approach. Adam Zampa dismissed Renshaw in the 10th over for 20, and the floodgates opened after that.

From 44-2 in 9.2 overs, the Strikers were all out for 68 in 14.2 overs. Adam Zampa was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul as some reckless batting from the Strikers cost them dearly.

Andre Fletcher scored his first fifty of this season's BBL

West Indies star Andre Fletcher has had a poor BBL campaign so far as his top score before today was only 18. Melbourne Stars had been criticized for their continued backing of the batsman even after his poor results. However, Fletcher showed his range of strokes today as he dismantled the Strikers' bowling attack.

The opening partnership between Fletcher and Marcus Stoinis put up 41 runs on the board. Stoinis' sluggish innings of 13 off 26 balls was ended by Danny Briggs in the 7th over. Glenn Maxwell struggled to get going initially. After ten overs, the Melbourne Stars were going below six runs per over as they were 57-1 at the halfway stage.

That was something special from the Spiceman!



A final ball maximum and he finishes on 89* 👏 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/THyfSY2ujt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2021

They, however, soon picked up the momentum as the next three overs brought 33 runs. Maxwell was dismissed for 37 in the 15th over, and the Stars were yet to take their BBL Power Surge.

They took it in the 17th over, and some poor bowling from the Adelaide Strikers saw Fletcher profit. He pounced on full tosses presented by the Strikers' bowling unit. The two BBL Power Surge overs yielded 33 runs, and the Melbourne Stars were now on track for a big score.

Hilton Cartwright (30*) also joined the act as he hit two sixes and a boundary in the 19th over against Wes Agar. 57 runs were added in the last four overs, and the Melbourne Stars amassed 179-2 in their designated 20 overs.

Later, the Strikers proved to be no match for the Stars. Glenn Maxwell and his team are still very much in the hunt for a playoffs spot after their 4th BBL win this season.

Brief BBL score: Melbourne Stars 179-2 (Fletcher 89, Valente 1-36). Adelaide Strikers 68 all out in 14.2 overs (Renshaw 20, Zampa 5-17). Melbourne Stars won by 111 runs.