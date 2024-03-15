Men's African Games 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket at the African Games will be played for the first time. A total of eight teams will participate in the event, which will be hosted by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda are part of Group A while Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe are in Group B. Each side will play a total of three games in a single round-robin format with the top two teams from each group moving to the knockouts.

The grand finale is scheduled to take place between the top two sides on March 23, Saturday. The third-place playoff, the bronze medal match, will also take place on the same day. Achimota Oval A, Accra and Achimota Oval B, Accra will host the games.

In the women's event that concluded on March 13, 2024, Zimbabwe secured the gold medal, winning a Super Over against South Africa after the final ended in a tie. Nigeria defeated Uganda to claim the bronze medal.

Samson Awiah will lead the Ghana team while Rakeep Patel will captain the Kenya side with Namibia being led by JJ Smit. Sylvester Okpe will guide the Nigerian side while George Van Heerden captains the South African team with Salum Jumbe leading Tanzania.

Brian Masaba will be captaining the Uganda side with Clive Madande leading the Zimbabwean team in the competition.

Men's African Games 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 17, Sunday

Match 1 - Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 2:30 PM

Match 2 - Nigeria vs Tanzania, 3:00 PM

Match 3 - South Africa vs Ghana, 6:45 PM

Match 4 - Kenya vs Uganda, 7:15 PM

Match 18, Monday

Match 5 - Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, 2:30 PM

Match 6 - Namibia vs Nigeria, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - South Africa vs Kenya, 6:45 PM

Match 8 - Uganda vs Ghana, 7:15 PM

March 20, Wednesday

Match 9 - Uganda vs South Africa, 2:30 PM

Match 10 - Ghana vs Kenya, 3:00 PM

Match 11 - Zimbabwe vs Nigeria, 6:45 PM

Match 12 - Namibia vs Tanzania, 7:15 PM

March 21, Thursday

First Semi-Final, 2:30 PM

Second Semi-Final, 7:15 PM

March 23, Saturday

Third Place Playoff, 2:30 PM

Final, 7:15 PM

Men's African Games 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Men's African Games 2024 tournament while there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India.

Men's African Games 2024: Full Squads

Zimbabwe

Ashley Mufandauya, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Rodney Mupfudza, Jonathan Campell, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (c and wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (Wk), Alex Falao, Kudakwashe Macheka, Owen Muzondo, Takudzwa Chataira, Trevor Gwandu, Wallace Mubaiwa

Ghana

Samson Awiah (c), Alex Osei, Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Godfred Bakiweyem, James Vifah, Lee Nyarko, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Richmond Baaleri, Devender Singh (Wk), Joseph Theodore (Wk), Kofi Bagabena, Michael Aboagye, Philip Yevugah, Syed Aqeel Israr

South Africa

Dylan Bester, Jesse Prodehl, Lwandi Tywaku, Maahir Joseph, Ethan Fosler, Hardus Coetzer, Jason Raubenheimer, Minenhle Ntobela, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Nathan Roux (Wk), Aohiwe Yako, George Van Heerden (c), Heinrich Pieterse, Lehan Botha, Lifa Ntanzi

Uganda

Robinson Obuya, Ronald Lutaaya, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Cyrus Kakuru (Wk), Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa (Wk), Bilal Hassan, Brian Masaba (c), Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Innocent Mwebaze

Kenya

Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel (c), Rushab Patel, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Irfan Karim, Emmanuel Bundi, Francis Mutua, Gerard Muthui, Lucas Oluoch, Shem Ngoche, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

Namibia

Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Pikky Ya France, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit (c), Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green (Wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Handre Klazinge, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

Nigeria

Akhere Isesele, Daniel Ajekun, Joshua Asia, Sesan Adedeji, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye, Sulaimon Runsewe (Wk), Isaac Danladi, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe (c), Taiwo Mohammed

Tanzania

Ivan Selemani, Jumanne Masquater, Seif Athumani, Kassim Nassoro, Mohamed Simba, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Salum Jumbe (c), SanjayKumar Thakor, Zamoyoni Jabeneke, Abdallah Jabiri, Mohamed Omary, Ally Kimote, Johnson Nyambo, Yalinde Nkanya

