Men's Hundred 2021: Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and stats

Birmingham Phoenix will open their Hundred 2021 campaign against the London Spirit at Edgbaston on Friday (July 23).

The home side has some big names like Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Finn Allen, Imran Tahir, Liam Livingstone and Adam Milne in their squad.

Meanwhile, the London Spirit men's squad features the likes of Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Zak Crawley, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi and Mark Wood.

Birmingham recently hosted an ODI match between Pakistan and England. The pitch produced a high-scoring encounter as the English side chased a 332-run target against Pakistan.

Also, in the five T20I matches played in Birmingham, the team batting first has finished with a total of less than 150 runs in only one game.

Fans should expect a high-scoring contest between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Before the venue hosts its first match of the Men's Hundred 2021, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played in Birmingham.

Stadium name: Edgbaston

City: Birmingham

T20 matches played: 72

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 242/2 - Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, 2015

Lowest team score: 63 - Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 162

Which London Spirit players have performed well in T20s at Edgbaston, Birmingham?

Eoin Morgan has an excellent record in T20I matches in Birmingham

Eoin Morgan has scored 91 runs in three T20I innings at Edgbaston. His highest score at this venue has been 71.

Mohammad Amir has been the leading wicket-taker in T20 international matches played in Birmingham. The left-arm fast bowler from Pakistan has scalped six wickets in two T20I appearances at Edgbaston. His best figures have been 3/27.

