Men's Hundred 2021: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and stats

The Men's Hundred 2021 competition will begin this Thursday at Kennington Oval in London with a fixture between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. Sam Curran will captain the Invincibles, while the Originals will play under the leadership of Jos Buttler.

The upcoming battle between Manchester and Oval is the first time two men's teams will play in The Hundred format.

Before this game, all limited-overs matches were either 10, 20, 40, 50, or 60 overs contests. In The Hundred 2021, each team will play 100 balls in their innings.

There are no overs, but bowlers have permission to bowl five or 10 consecutive deliveries in an innings. The powerplay will be 25 balls, and the ends will change after every 10 balls. However, the pitch will remain the same as traditional cricket.

Kennington Oval has hosted many domestic and international T20 matches. Before the Manchester Originals take on the Oval Invincibles in London, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous T20s played at Kennington Oval.

Stadium name: Kennington Oval

City: London

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 31

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 240/3 - Glamorgan vs. Surrey, 2015

Lowest team score: 44 - Glamorgan vs. Surrey, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 160

Which Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals players have performed well in T20s at the Kennington Oval, London?

Tom Curran took a hat-trick for Surrey at Kennington Oval in 2019

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Tom Curran took a hat-trick for Surrey against Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2019 at Kennington Oval. He returned with figures of 3/3 in two overs as Surrey bowled out Glamorgan for just 44 runs.

Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler has scored 56 runs in three T20 international innings at Kennington Oval. His strike rate at this venue has been 151.35.

