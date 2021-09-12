T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni as Team India mentor raises more questions than answers

For the first time in their history, Team India will have a mentor for their World Cup side. MS Dhoni will be donning the role during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be part of the Indian team for the first time since announcing his international retirement in August 2020. Dhoni will start his mentorship with Team India after leading CSK for the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Dhoni is a cult figure in India. His lack of presence in mainstream media creates mythical awe around him. His name reverberates with World Cup wins, with Dhoni leading the country to two World Cup triumphs - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. As soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced his name as Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021, a section of the media and fans went into a frenzy. Within a day, the BCCI and its president, Sourav Ganguly, had thanked Dhoni for accepting the mentorship role.

Based on cricketing logic, one does understand that Dhoni has been most comfortable in shorter formats. And with slow, low, and dry conditions prevalent in the UAE and Oman, there is no one better than Dhoni in terms of reading the game. But then again, one could argue that analyzing conditions as a player and as a mentor are two different things. How Dhoni minimizes the difference will be key to his success as a mentor in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Another valid question is how would Ravi Shastri manage his head coach role once Dhoni enters the dressing room as a mentor? Will Dhoni have a role in the team decisions? Is there a clear mandate for Dhoni's role as a mentor?

Since the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) days, there has not been a great bonhomie between BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri. Some may view Dhoni's inclusion as an effort to unsettle Shastri.

MS Dhoni as Team India's mentor - a conflict of interest?

Other serious questions are also emerging with the arrival of Dhoni. With CSK players also part of India's World Cup squad, questions concerning conflict of interest have already started coming into the picture. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta has already sent a letter to apex council members saying Dhoni's appointment is a violation of the conflict of interest clause, under which one person cannot hold two posts.

It is well known that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been very vocal against the conflict of interest clause. He came under scrutiny when he was president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and at the same time, was a mentor of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). So, is there a reason why Ganguly or the BCCI must not have seen a conflict of interest in Dhoni's case?

For the sake of ethics and a healthy democracy, office bearers are expected to follow cooling-off periods when they retire or leave their office or positions. Today, both BCCI president and secretary are fighting a battle in the supreme court against the Lodha Committee's recommendation of the cooling-off period. Dhoni was part of the Indian Cricket team just two years back. In essence, this clause also applies to him.

However mud and mix there may be if India wins the T20 World Cup, all the allegations and doubts will wean away. Who knows, Dhoni might rub his Midas touch on Team India, which he often did during his playing days.

