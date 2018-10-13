#MeToo hits Indian cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri named in social media

Over the last one week, the #MeToo movement has taken the social media by storm as women across the country have alleged a few big shots of sexual harassment and assault through several accounts on social media.

Used first in 2006 and popularised on Twitter in 2017, the #MeToo movement's momentum has multiplied in India over the past week, after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during a movie shoot. Following that, a lot of big names across various industries which includes the likes of veteran actors Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, legendary lyricist Vairamuthu etc.

The movement has hit the cricket fraternity too as former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga and their current pace spearhead Lasith Malinga were accused of sexual harassment on Twitter a couple of days back.

Now, the movement has hit Indian cricket as an anonymous woman has accused BCCI CEO Rahul Johri of sexually assaulting her in the past.

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Johri, before being appointed as the Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of BCCI in April 2016, was the Executive Vice-President and General Manager (South Asia) for Discovery Network Asia Pacific. Currently, he is the man who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of one of the biggest national sports bodies in the world as he monitors the functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building strategies for further promoting the sport in the country.

A tweet posted on Twitter by a user @PedestrianPoet read "had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo" along with the screenshots of the message narrating the entire incident.

Earlier, Ranatunga was accused of harassment by an Indian flight attendant in a Mumbai hotel while Malinga was accused by an anonymous woman for allegedly assaulting her sexually in his hotel room during the IPL, a few seasons back.