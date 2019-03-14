'Mexwell' and 'Commins' debut at Feroz Shah Kotla, Cricket Australia wonders about new players

If the manual scoreboard at Feroz Shah Kotla is to be believed, a couple of new players debuted for Australia during the ODI match against India- Commins, and Mexwell!

What's the story?

In the final one-dayer between India and Australia, the Feroz Shah Kotla scoreboard managers erred in a hilarious manner as they committed multiple mistakes in the manual scoreboard of the match. While almost all the stadiums of the world follow the digital method of maintaining the scoreboard, Kotla still uses the manual technique to keep the scores.

The background

India and Australia were playing a 5-match ODI series with the series being tied at 2-2 ahead of the fifth and final game. Australia had made a scintillating comeback into the series as they leveled the series after being 0-2 down after the initial matches. And at Delhi, India failed to chase down Australia's target of 273 to hand over the ODI series to the visitors.

The heart of the matter

In the 5th match of the India-Australia series, the scoreboard of Feroz Shah Kotla, maintained by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) showed D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI in place of Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson.

Also, the spellings of Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were incorrect as the board read 'G. Mexwell' and 'P. Commins'.

Cricket Australia was quick to notice the blooper as they shared the image via their official Twitter handle. CA took a witty jab at the scoreboard maintainers by asking about the 2 new players in the Australian squad.

What's next?

Given that Maxwell and Cummins had played for the Delhi franchise in IPL earlier and Feroz Shah Kotla was their home ground, this mistake should not have happened.

On the cricket side, the focus now shifts to the IPL which will start from 23rd March. The Australian side, however, will tour the U.A.E to play an ODI series against Pakistan.