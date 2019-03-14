×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Mexwell' and 'Commins' debut at Feroz Shah Kotla, Cricket Australia wonders about new players

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
250   //    14 Mar 2019, 21:10 IST

If the manual scoreboard at Feroz Shah Kotla is to be believed, a couple of new players debuted for Australia during the ODI match against India- Commins, and Mexwell!
If the manual scoreboard at Feroz Shah Kotla is to be believed, a couple of new players debuted for Australia during the ODI match against India- Commins, and Mexwell!

What's the story?

In the final one-dayer between India and Australia, the Feroz Shah Kotla scoreboard managers erred in a hilarious manner as they committed multiple mistakes in the manual scoreboard of the match. While almost all the stadiums of the world follow the digital method of maintaining the scoreboard, Kotla still uses the manual technique to keep the scores.

The background

India and Australia were playing a 5-match ODI series with the series being tied at 2-2 ahead of the fifth and final game. Australia had made a scintillating comeback into the series as they leveled the series after being 0-2 down after the initial matches. And at Delhi, India failed to chase down Australia's target of 273 to hand over the ODI series to the visitors.

The heart of the matter

In the 5th match of the India-Australia series, the scoreboard of Feroz Shah Kotla, maintained by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) showed D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff in the playing XI in place of Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson.

Also, the spellings of Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins were incorrect as the board read 'G. Mexwell' and 'P. Commins'.

Cricket Australia was quick to notice the blooper as they shared the image via their official Twitter handle. CA took a witty jab at the scoreboard maintainers by asking about the 2 new players in the Australian squad.

What's next?

Given that Maxwell and Cummins had played for the Delhi franchise in IPL earlier and Feroz Shah Kotla was their home ground, this mistake should not have happened.

On the cricket side, the focus now shifts to the IPL which will start from 23rd March. The Australian side, however, will tour the U.A.E to play an ODI series against Pakistan.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Pat Cummins Glenn Maxwell
India vs Australia 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Can India regain some of their lost confidence by winning the 5th ODI?
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 5 reasons why India could win the series  
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of IND vs AUS 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: How the visitors scripted an unlikely comeback to win the series
RELATED STORY
India versus Australia 2019, 5th ODI: Australia seal the series with 35-run win
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 reasons why India lost the ODI series decider
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni politely turned down the request to inaugurate his own stand 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why Australia will win the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us