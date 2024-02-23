MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 1 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the opening match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

The defending champions didn't finish atop the points table in WPL 2023, but they steamrolled their way through the playoffs to clinch the inaugural title. They have strengthened their side even further at the auction and seem poised to defend the trophy.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of WPL 2024 against DC.

Openers: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews was MI's MVP last year

Hayley Matthews was MI's undisputed MVP last year as she made a massive impact with both bat and ball. Her form in the Big Bash League (BBL) was slightly underwhelming, but she is bound to be one of the franchise's most important players this year.

Yastika Bhatia partnered with Matthews at the top of the order last year, and the same combination is expected to continue. Her intent in the powerplay will be in focus.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi

Harmanpreet Kaur in action: India v Australia - Women's T20: Game 2

Picking MI's middle order is a straightforward task. Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr will fill up the top five spots, and all three players were hugely impressive in WPL 2023.

Harmanpreet hasn't been in great form lately, and the Indian skipper will want to get back amongst the runs. She might even want to roll her arm over now and then, although the composition of MI's squad doesn't necessitate it.

Amanjot Kaur and Humaira Kazi didn't have much to do in WPL 2023, but they should be given some continuity in the middle order. The latter was impressive on the field and could be in search of a bigger role.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Pooja Vastrakar has played in the WBBL

Pooja Vastrakar and Jintimani Kalita will serve as the fast-bowling all-rounders for MI in WPL 2024.

Issy Wong was part of that contingent last year, but she has new competition in the form of Shabnim Ismail, who was signed at the auction. While the South African speedster is arguably a better bowler, Wong's batting ability could tilt the scales in her favor, at the start of the tournament at least.

Saika Ishaque is now a capped India star after breaking through during WPL 2023. The left-arm spinner will have a huge role to play during the upcoming competition as well.

Mumbai are known to spring a few surprises, and the likes of Amandeep Kaur could be picked ahead of either Kalita or Kazi to add some mystery to the side. However, they might not be ready for the WPL yet.

