MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 13 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 13 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 28. The two teams are near the top of the WPL 2025 points table.

The inaugural champions are currently placed at the summit of the standings, with six points from four matches. They also have the best net run rate in the league and have emerged as the early favorites to secure direct passage into the final. Having amassed an impressive winning streak, Mumbai might not want to make too many changes to their combination.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 13 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews scratched her way to a half-century in the previous game, but Yastika Bhatia can't seem to buy a run at the moment. The MI keeper-batter really needs to find a way to score some runs at a good clip before the team decide to replace her, perhaps with young G Kamalini.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in sensational form for the Mumbai Indians in WPL 2025. The English all-rounder has been arguably their best player with both bat and ball and will be key to their fortunes once again.

MI have no real reason to make changes to their middle order. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will follow Sciver-Brunt in the lineup, along with Amelia Kerr, S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur. Kamalini, who hasn't had much of a chance to showcase her skills, will likely continue as well.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

Sanskriti Gupta hasn't played a central role in MI's plans, but when she has been given any responsibility, she has done justice to it. The youngster might not be needed much against Delhi's right-hander heavy lineup.

In the previous game, Harmanpreet and Co. replaced Parunika Sisodia with Jintimani Kalita, who bowled just one over in seamer-friendly conditions. While the characteristics of the venue are not expected to change much, MI could use a left-arm spinner against DC's batting unit.

Sisodia coming in remains an option, but the fact that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants game saw plenty of swing and seam could tilt the scales in Kalita's favor.

