MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 2 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 2 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. With the current edition expected to be more competitive, both teams will want to get their respective campaigns off to fast starts.

Mumbai had a decent if unspectacular campaign last year, where they reached the playoffs but fell before the summit clash. The inaugural WPL champions have retained the core that has served them well over the last two seasons, although Pooja Vastrakar will miss this edition with injury.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 2 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

MI's opening combination has been stable in the WPL and isn't expected to change this year. Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, who have done exceedingly well for the franchise, will reprise the same roles.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur

The same goes for MI's middle order.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr are two of the best all-rounders in the world, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been a consistent run-scorer at the WPL level. S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur have international experience and can ably support the bigger guns in the lineup.

There's no real scope for change in this department.

Lower Order: Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

In Vastrakar's absence, Mumbai have a few routes they can take.

Sanskriti Gupta, as an off-spinning all-rounder, has a promising T20 record. But MI already have a few off-spin options on their side, so they might consider one of Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita and Parunika Sisodia.

Maheshwari, a pace-bowling all-rounder, is the most straightforward replacement. Kalita has played for the franchise previously in the WPL and offers a specialist pace option, but her inclusion would leave MI without a great deal of batting depth. Sisodia, meanwhile, would make the pace attack short of options.

SB Keerthana should continue in the role she played last year, although Amandeep Kaur could be preferred over her if MI want an unorthodox option to throw the cat among the pigeons.

Shabnim Ismail and Saika Ishaque, as two of the WPL's most successful bowlers, will lead the pace and spin attacks respectively.

