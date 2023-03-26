MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC: WPL 2023 Final

The Mumbai Indians (MI) turned in a clinical performance against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Eliminator of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) to set up a clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. thrashed UPW by 72 runs on Friday, with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading the way with an unbeaten 72 and the wicket of Grace Harris. Meanwhile, Issy Wong recorded the first hat-trick of the WPL.

MI will take on DC at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26. Having stuck with the same side throughout the competition, barring the odd injury-enforced change, Mumbai are unlikely to shuffle things around for the summit clash.

Who will take to the field for the Mumbai Indians in the high-profile encounter? Here is MI's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2023 final against DC.

DC vs MI: MI Predicted Playing XI vs DC in WPL 2023

Hayley Matthews has been immense for MI in WPL 2023. The West Indian has been the standout MVP candidate thus far, with 258 runs and 13 wickets in nine matches. She has stepped up whenever Mumbai have needed her with both bat and ball, although it must be said that her performances have cooled down a touch of late.

Matthews' partner at the top of the order, Yastika Bhatia, has been equally important. The young southpaw struggled to find her bearings at the start of the tournament but has grown into an intent-rich mindset, having scored 210 runs thus far. She has also been quite reliable behind the stumps.

Not much needs to be said about Nat Sciver-Brunt. The star all-rounder has made valuable contributions in almost every game and is known to raise her game under pressure. So is captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has led from the front with multiple Player of the Match awards.

Amelia Kerr is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023 with 13 scalps and has chipped in with the bat whenever required as well. The Kiwi all-rounder will be crucial in the final, with conditions at the Brabourne Stadium remaining somewhat of a mystery.

Issy Wong grabbed headlines in the last game by taking the first hat-trick of the WPL, but she was excellent for MI even before that. Her pace and movement have been difficult to counter, and her big-hitting ability has come in handy too.

Pooja Vastrakar's bowling fitness is still a matter of concern, but the youngster has played crucial cameos almost every time she has come to the crease. Her ability has meant that the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Humaira Kazi haven't even been needed with the bat that often.

Jintimani Kalita enjoyed her time against UPW, scalping one wicket and taking an excellent catch. Although she may not have much to do in the final, her presence in the playing XI will give Harmanpreet a solid backup option.

Finally, Saika Ishaque rounds off the side. The left-arm spinner is MI's leading wicket-taker this season with 15 victims and seems to be finding her feet after a brief period of inconsistency.

MI's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2023 final vs DC: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

