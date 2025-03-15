MI Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for the WPL 2025 Final

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, March 15. The inaugural champions of the tournament will look to add a second trophy to their cabinet in three seasons.

Ad

Mumbai defeated the Gujarat Giants (GG) fairly comprehensively in the Eliminator. Their players seem to be peaking at the right time, and they also have the added advantage of having played a string of matches at the same venue as the final in recent times.

MI are high on momentum despite narrowly missing out on top spot and are unlikely to make any drastic changes to their combination for the all-important summit clash.

Ad

Trending

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2025 final.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

After experimenting with Amelia Kerr at the top of the order, MI returned to their favored combination of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia in the Eliminator. Yastika, who has been off color for most of WPL 2025, has chipped in with a couple of small cameos in the last two matches. She will want to go one further and play her first sizeable knock of the competition.

Ad

Matthews, meanwhile, has peaked at the right time and is in red-hot form. Her battle against Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey could decide the fate of the WPL 2025 final.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

India v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been as consistent as ever at No. 3, while Harmanpreet Kaur has been in excellent nick as well. Kerr hasn't quite hit her straps with the bat, but the Kiwi all-rounder remains an integral cog in the MI wheel.

Ad

S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur have chipped in with some big hits at the death, while the latter has been useful with the ball as well. Although G Kamalini hasn't had much to do, she has featured regularly for MI in WPL 2025 and is likely to retain her place in the side for the final.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Women's Premier League - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI replaced Parunika Sisodia with Saika Ishaque in the Eliminator. The senior left-arm spinner bowled just one over in that contest, taking her season tally to four. While she's clearly not at her best, she could have a big role to play against DC's right-handers.

Shabnim Ismail and Sanskriti Gupta have had contrasting degrees of involvement with the ball, but both have done well. They will hope to win their first WPL title with the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️