MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 3 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 3 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25.

The defending champions secured a thrilling win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first game of the new campaign, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur being adjudged the Player of the Match. They will want to continue in the same vein against a Gujarat side that finished dead last in WPL 2023.

Having put two points on the board, Mumbai are unlikely to make any changes to their side.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of WPL 2024 against GG.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews endured a disappointing outing against DC as she bagged a duck and went for a few runs in the two overs she bowled. The dynamic all-rounder will want to return to form against an opposition that has two left-handers at the top of the order.

In contrast to Matthews, Yastika Bhatia was fluency personified in the tournament opener. The classy southpaw will want to keep her good run going and make the most of the powerplay.

Middle order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

MI's top five need no introduction. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amelia Kerr form the backbone of the team, with two of three playing key roles with the ball as well.

Kerr was slightly off the mark with her leg spin against DC as she dished out a few overpitched ones that were dispatched. She could enjoy bowling to the GG middle order, which doesn't look too inspiring.

The rest of the middle order will feature Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana. While Amanjot didn't have much to do against DC, Sajana wrote her name into WPL folklore by striking a last-ball six to secure the win.

This would mean that the likes of Priyanka Bala, Humaira Kazi, and Chloe Tryon will continue to remain on the bench.

Lower order: Pooja Vastrakar, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

Changes aren't likely in the bowling department as well.

Pooja Vastrakar will eye an improved showing against GG. Saika Ishaque scalped four wickets in the first meeting between the two sides in WPL 2023 and will want to provide her first breakthroughs of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Shabnim Ismail should continue to be picked ahead of Issy Wong, unless MI want to rotate the two pacers. Ismail was excellent with the new ball against DC and will be key against the GG openers.

SB Keerthana got only one over to bowl in the last game. If the match situation allows it, the leg-spinner might have a bigger role to play this time around.

