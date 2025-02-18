MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GG for Match 5 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 5 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday, February 18. The encounter will be the penultimate match in the Vadodara leg of the tournament.

MI fell narrowly short of victory in their first game of WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals (DC), where several close umpiring decisions went against them. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be keen on getting off the mark quickly, with three teams already among the points in the league.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 5 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

India Portraits - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

MI's stable opening combination of Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews didn't fire in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. However, changes are certainly unlikely in this department. Matthews and Yastika will look to make the most of a GG bowling attack that is undercooked in the powerplay and at the death.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur

WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI aren't bound to make any changes in the middle order. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr form the backbone of the batting unit, and all three players are in excellent form right now. Sciver-Brunt and Kaur batted positively to great effect against DC, while Kerr comes into WPL 2025 with notable performances in other competitions.

S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur are two players who have been in and around the Indian team in recent times. They could double up as part-time bowling options for the inaugural WPL champions.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Women's Premier League - Mumbai Indians v UP Warriorz - Source: Getty

Mumbai made the interesting decision of fielding Sanskriti Gupta and Jintimani Kalita in their lower order for the last game. Both players didn't bowl as Harmanpreet relied on her frontline options and brought on Sajana in the critical last over. Dropping either of the duo would be extremely harsh.

Saika Ishaque was taken to the cleaners by DC and will want to turn in an improved display against GG. Shabnim Ismail, who is as reliable as ever, will lead the pace attack once again.

The likes of SB Keerthana, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari and Parunika Sisodia might thus have to wait for their turn.

