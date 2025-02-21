MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 7 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 7 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) on Friday, February 21. The encounter will be the first match of the Bengaluru leg of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

MI are on the back of a fairly convincing win over the Gujarat Giants (GG). They are third in the standings but can go up to second, and maybe even first, if they beat the defending champions. Having made a couple of changes ahead of their previous game and secured the win, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have no real reason to tweak their combination.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 7 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

India Portraits - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

MI's openers haven't really fired so far in WPL 2025. Both Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia have been dismissed cheaply in both games so far, although the former has been an integral part of the bowling attack. RCB's new-ball bowling has been potent in the competition so far, and the MI duo will have their work cut out.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

India v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Mumbai made an interesting change to their side for the previous game as they sacrificed a fast bowler in Jintimani Kalita and brought in an additional batter in the form of G Kamalini. The 16-year-old should retain her place in the side, with Harmanpreet Kaur not really needing the services of an extra bowling option.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Kaur and Amelia Kerr, who form the backbone of the middle order, seem to be in good nick right now. S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur might not play central roles in the functioning of the side, but they are still capable of contributing.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Women's Premier League - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Interestingly, the inaugural WPL champions dropped Saika Ishaque after her poor outing in their first game of the ongoing season and brought in Parunika Sisodia. After securing two points, MI are likely to persist with the same combination.

Sanskriti Gupta hasn't had a chance to showcase her wares yet, but she too should retain her place. Meanwhile, fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has been as consistent as ever and will lead the pace attack once again.

