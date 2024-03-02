MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 9 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to return to winning ways when they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

The defending champions made an assured start to their campaign, winning their first two matches to establish themselves as clear favorites to secure direct entry into the final. However, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and spearhead Shabnim Ismail missing, they fell to their first defeat of the season at the hands of the UP Warriorz (UPW).

Mumbai will hope that their two star players are fit to return for the all-important clash against RCB. A change or two could thus be on the cards.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 9 of WPL 2024 against RCB.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Hayley Matthews scratched her way to a half-century against UPW, and while being among the runs in any way would've felt good, she hasn't been anywhere close to her destructive best in WPL 2024. The West Indian all-rounder has also had a tough time with the ball, although she should enjoy bowling to Smriti Mandhana in the powerplay.

At the other end, Yastika Bhatia has been fluent and classy. The southpaw has made significant improvements to her game, although she still needs to be a bit quicker at the start of her innings.

Middle order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

Nat Sciver-Brunt captained MI in Harmanpreet's absence in the last game. She was unfortunately run out after a smart piece of work from Sophie Ecclestone and couldn't make an impact with the ball. But the quality player that the English all-rounder is, she shouldn't be far away from a match-winning display.

Harmanpreet suffered a niggle in the last game and was likely rested as a precautionary measure. The Mumbai skipper should be able to return to face off against RCB.

Amelia Kerr has been one of MI's most important players in WPL 2024 and was also the Player of the Match in the franchise's second meeting against RCB last year. Her fortunes are directly tied to those of the team.

Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana will round off the middle order, with the latter striking a few crucial boundaries in the competition so far.

Lower order: Pooja Vastrakar, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

SB Keerthana and Saika Ishaque have taken up places in the XI, but both spinners have been afterthoughts at best. While Keerthana has bowled four overs in three matches, Saika has been marginally more used with six overs. Both are yet to pick up a wicket in WPL 2024.

Keerthana and Saika are unlikely to be dropped as of now, especially the latter. But Harmanpreet, or whoever captains MI against RCB, might want to consider using them more effectively. That is also true for Pooja Vastrakar, who has suffered a fate similar to that of the two spinners.

Shabnim Ismail, if fit, should replace Issy Wong in the XI. The English fast bowler's two-wicket burst did give MI a sniff in the last game, but she wasn't close to her best. And despite her big-hitting ability, Ismail is a massive threat with the ball and will walk back into the side.

