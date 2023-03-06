MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB: WPL 2023, Match 4

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have made an early statement in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. hammered the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 140 runs to kick off the competition, sending their net run rate to the moon and proving that they will be one of the toughest sides to beat. They next face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 6.

MI don't have many reasons to make changes to their side, with their playing XI having performed exceedingly well against GG. They are likely to stick to the same team and focus on giving the inexperienced domestic players some additional opportunities.

Who will take to the field for Mumbai in their second WPL game? Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 4 of WPL 2023 against RCB.

MI vs RCB: MI Predicted Playing XI vs RCB in WPL 2023

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Hayley Matthews set the opening game of WPL 2023 on fire with her pyrotechnics, and the same is expected of her on Monday as well. The West Indian, who sent down only one over against the Giants, might have a bigger role to play with the ball.

Yastika Bhatia should continue to partner Matthews at the top of the order. The Indian keeper-batter is known to get stuck in the powerplay, and Mumbai will want her to be a little more positive in the first few overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt played a nice cameo and picked up two wickets with the new ball against GG, giving fans a teaser of her immense all-round pedigree. She will be followed by Harmanpreet Kaur, who lit up the opening game of the tournament with a scintillating fifty.

Amelia Kerr was also one of the star performers for MI against GG. The leg-spinning all-rounder scored 45 off just 24 balls and returned two wickets. She completes the overseas contingent alongside Issy Wong, who impressed as well. Pooja Vastrakar, who was used slightly higher up the order, will also be the center of Mumbai's gameplan.

Humaira Kazi and Amanjot Kaur didn't have much to do in the previous game and will be eyeing their first significant contributions in WPL 2023. Jintimani Kalita, meanwhile, has earned the approval of the legendary Jhulan Goswami and will be keen to grab another opportunity to make her mark.

Saika Ishaque was the pick of the MI bowlers against GG as she returned four wickets, sending down a lethal concoction of slowish deliveries and quick arm balls. The left-arm spinner will have her task cut out against the RCB middle order.

MI's predicted playing XI in Match 4 of WPL 2023 vs RCB: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita.

Poll : Should MI make any changes to their side on Monday? Yes No 0 votes