MI Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 11 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 11 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 26. Both teams are on the back of two-game winning streaks.

MI fell to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game of WPL 2025 but bounced back with victories over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG). While they are playing well and don't have too many reasons to make changes, there are a couple of issues to be addressed across the lineup.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 11 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

India Portraits - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

MI's biggest problem right now is the fact that their opening combination hasn't been among the runs. Both Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia are struggling, putting too much pressure on the middle order to deliver. UPW aren't known for their powerplay bowling, and Mumbai will hope that the under-fire openers can come good.

There's the option of replacing Yastika with 16-year-old G Kamalini, but the former has been an integral part of the team over the course of the WPL and is likely to be given a longer rope.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

India v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

The inaugural WPL champions have no reason to make any changes to their middle order.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in scintillating form at No. 3, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur following the English all-rounder in the batting order. Amanjot, who turned in an incredible display against RCB, will be high on confidence.

Young Kamalini, who has looked impressive in her limited involvement at the crease, will remain in the team as well.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Women's Premier League - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Sanskriti Gupta and Parunika Sisodia haven't been trusted much by Harmanpreet, and MI could consider replacing them with players who are actually used. The Chinnaswamy has been pace-friendly, and the franchise could use an additional option in that department. However, the young spinners have done their bit when called upon, and with the team being on a winning streak, changes might not be forthcoming.

Shabnim Ismail, who has been as consistent as ever, will lead the pace attack.

