MI Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 16 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 16 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, March 6. The inaugural champions are currently third in the WPL 2025 standings.

Ad

Mumbai seemed to get their campaign back on track with a three-game winning streak, but they were thrashed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets in their previous encounter. With a top spot on the line and a playoff berth yet to be secured, they will need to be at their best.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 16 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

India Portraits - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Both Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia haven't done enough with the bat in WPL 2025. While Matthews has just one half-century to her name and hasn't appeared to be in any nick at the top of the order, Yastika hasn't been able to buy a run.

Ad

Changes are possible. G Kamalini is an opener by trade, but even she looked out of her depth in MI's previous outing. So Mumbai might have no choice but to stick to their trusted combination and hope that there is a turnaround in form.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

India v Australia - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in excellent form with both bat and ball, enjoying a productive outing in the reverse fixture against the Warriorz. She, along with Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr, will make up the backbone of the middle order. Kerr can do more in both departments, and her form will be watched closely.

Ad

The domestic duo of S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur will round off the middle order. While Sajana has flown under the radar slightly, Amanjot has proven to be a reliable performer for the franchise.

Changes seem unlikely in this department.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

Women's Premier League - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

UPW have a host of right-handers on their side, and Harmanpreet hasn't really trusted Sanskriti Gupta much with the ball. However, the young off-spinner has barely put a foot wrong throughout the competition and hasn't done anything to warrant being dropped from the side.

Shabnim Ismail has led the pace attack fairly well. Lucknow produced considerable swing in the powerplay in the previous game, and that could prompt MI to retain Jintimani Kalita ahead of spin options like Saika Ishaque and Parunika Sisodia. There is scope for change, however, since Kalita hasn't had much to do even when she has played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️