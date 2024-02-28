MI Predicted Playing 11 vs UPW for Match 6 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to make it three wins out of three in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) when they face the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

With wins over the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG), the defending champions are in an excellent position. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are ahead of them on the table owing to their net run rate, and Mumbai will want to set that record straight.

Changes might not be on the cards for MI, but in a league where matches come thick and fast, resting and rotating is a possibility.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 6 of WPL 2024 against UPW.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Expand Tweet

Hayley Matthews hasn't appeared to be in great nick so far, having failed in both innings and picked up only one wicket. The all-rounder is a quality player, though, so good performances should be just around the corner.

Yastika Bhatia's keeping has been tidy and she also notched up a sparkling fifty in the first game. She is one of the key cogs of the MI lineup, although she will need to be at her best to succeed against a spin-heavy UPW bowling attack.

Middle order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

Expand Tweet

Nat Sciver-Brunt has fallen to soft dismissals in both of her innings so far and hasn't had much bowling to do either. Despite that, she remains one of MI's most important players and could be called into action against UPW.

Harmanpreet Kaur seems to have rediscovered the form she lost while playing for India, having made substantial contributions in both matches. The MI skipper's strokeplay and consistency will hold the team in good stead going forward.

Amelia Kerr was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match against GG as she dominated both departments of the game. The Kiwi all-rounder will be at the center of the action once again.

The domestic duo of Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana will round off the middle order. They haven't had much on their plate so far, barring the latter's last-ball six, and that might not change against UPW.

Lower order: Pooja Vastrakar, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

Expand Tweet

MI's bowling attack is expected to wear a similar look, too.

Pooja Vastrakar, SB Keerthana, and Saika Ishaque are yet to pick up a wicket in WPL 2024, but that shouldn't deter them from being important role players in Match 6.

Shabnim Ismail has played two games in quick succession, and since Mumbai have a world-class option like Issy Wong on the bench, they could opt to rest the South African. But that might happen in the next game, with Ismail in excellent form right now and a spot at the top of the table at stake.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App