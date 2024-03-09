MI Predicted Playing XI vs GG for Match 16 of WPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 16 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, March 9.

With four wins in six matches, the defending champions are placed second in the points table. They desperately need a convincing win over the Giants to challenge current table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC), who have a significantly better net run rate.

MI, who are coming on the back of a win over the UP Warriorz (UPW), might not entertain the possibility of too many changes to their side.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 16 of WPL 2024 against GG.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Expand Tweet

MI have no reason to change their opening combination, although they haven't fired in unison often enough in WPL 2024.

Hayley Matthews started the tournament in middling form, and just when it seemed like she was coming into her own, she played a rash shot to be dismissed cheaply in the previous game. Last year's MVP hasn't done her potential justice so far and needs to step up as the business end of the competition approaches.

Meanwhile, Yastika Bhatia has tried to give her team quick starts. The southpaw hasn't been a big innings in a while and is on the back of two failures, so she will want to get back among the runs.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

Expand Tweet

Nat Sciver-Brunt was at her fluent best in the last game as she contributed with both the bat and the ball to walk away with the Player of the Match award. She, along with captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Amelia Kerr, will hold the key in the middle order.

Kerr's bowling form has dipped slightly in the last few matches. She will take heart from the fact that she picked up four wickets in the reverse fixture against GG, where she also stroked a handy cameo.

Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana have been in excellent hitting form, and the duo offer some excellent insurance in case the top five don't fire.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

Expand Tweet

Pooja Vastrakar and Saika Ishaque didn't have the greatest start to WPL 2024 with the ball, but they've found their bearings lately. While Ishaque might not have a massive role to play against an opposition that has two left-handers in the top three, Vastrakar will be crucial in the middle overs.

Shabnim Ismail is on the back of a stingy powerplay spell against UPW. MI will know that if their ace spearhead can dismiss the opposition openers early, GG will be in big trouble.

Humaira Kazi hasn't had much to do in the tournament so far. Nevertheless, she is bound to take up a place in the XI.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App