MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The El Clasico of IPL 2024 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight. Both franchises have lifted the IPL trophy five times. Although their recent battles have not been exciting enough, fans should expect a nail-biter in Mumbai tonight.

Chennai Super Kings are yet to win an away match this season. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have won their last two home games against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

MI will be the favorites to win tonight's match. Ahead of the 29th game of IPL 2024, here's a glance at some important things that fans should know about the MI vs CSK battle.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 29, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 14, Sunday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

The humidity levels will range around 70 percent for this IPL 2024 match in Mumbai. The temperature is predicted to be 30 degrees Celsius, while there is a three percent chance of rain as well during the game hours.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is famous for its batter-friendly nature. In the last two matches, teams have scored heaps of runs at this iconic venue. A high-scoring match could be on the cards between the five-time IPL-winning franchises tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal (Impact Player).

CSK

MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande (Impact Player).

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match prediction

Mumbai Indians will have a slight upper hand in this IPL 2024 contest because of the home advantage. The MI batters have fired all cylinders in the last two games at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK's bowlers will have to be at their absolute best to stop MI from dominating tonight.

Prediction: MI to beat CSK in IPL 2024 tonight.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Utsav Movies, Star Gold, Star Suvarna Plus and Star Maa Movies.

Live streaming: JioCinema.