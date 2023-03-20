MI vs DC DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 18

Fans can expect a full 40 overs of action during the 18th Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday, March 20.

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs but will be vying for a top finish, which will guarantee a place in the final. A win for MI will warrant them a final berth, however, a victory for Delhi will keep them in the hunt for a finish at the top of the points table.

After five straight wins, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. suffered their first defeat in the last game. UP Warriorz managed to expose their weak link - domestic cricketers - who otherwise have been shadowed by their top international cricketers.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will bank on the early destruction from Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma to trounce their opponents. If DC manage to pick up some early wickets, they will be in for a contest at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 20 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks at the DY Patil Sports Academy when DC lock horns with MI on Monday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game.

It will be extremely hot and humid out there, with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius and humidity around 45 percent.

MI vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, and Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

