MI vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during MI vs DC match

Delhi Capitals kept their hopes of a direct entry into the WPL 2023 Final alive by defeating the Mumbai Indians earlier tonight at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. A clinical bowling performance helped DC keep MI down to 109/8 in the first innings.

Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for the Delhi Capitals with figures of 2/13 in four overs. Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also took two wickets for the Delhi-based franchise, while Arundhatti Reddy returned with figures of 1/10 in her three overs.

Chasing 109 for a win, the Delhi Capitals launched an all-out assault on the Mumbai Indians bowlers. Openers Shafali Verma (33) and Meg Lanning added 56 runs for the first wicket in just 4.3 overs. Verma lost her wicket to Hayley Matthews, inviting Alice Capsey to the middle.

Capsey played a whirlwind knock of 38* runs from just 17 deliveries to help DC win the match in just nine overs. She smashed five maximums and a boundary.

The battle between the top two teams of WPL 2023 proved to be a lopsided one. Here's a look at the three records that were broken during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals on Monday night.

#1 Meg Lanning takes back orange cap from Sophie Devine in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals opener Meg Lanning regained the Orange Cap by scoring 32 runs in the match against the Mumbai Indians. She has overtaken Sophie Devine on the list of top run-getters in the Women's Premier League.

Ahead of the game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Devine held the number one position with 266 runs to her name. Lanning has replaced her in the number one spot, with her total runs being 271 now.

Both Lanning and Devine will be in action tomorrow. It will be interesting to see which batter ends the league stage with the most runs.

#2 Alice Capsey gets hold of unique record

Alice Capsey was in a destructive mood earlier tonight at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. As mentioned ahead, Capsey whacked five sixes in her quickfire knock of 38* off 17.

Courtesy of her brilliant batting, Capsey has shattered Hayley Matthews' record for the highest sixes smashed in an inning by a batter with a score of less than 50. Matthews hit four sixes in her inning of 47 runs against Gujarat Giants earlier in the season, but Capsey has bettered her record now.

#3 Delhi Capitals trumps UP Warriorz feat

Mumbai Indians finished with only 109 runs on the board in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals. All the DC bowlers executed their plans well and managed to keep a check on the run-flow.

Courtesy of this performance, DC now own the record for conceding the lowest runs to Mumbai Indians in the first innings of a match. UP Warriorz bowled MI out for 127 runs in their previous game, but DC conceded 18 runs less than the Warriorz tonight.

