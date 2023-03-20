MI vs DC, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy will host a much-anticipated match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Monday, March 20. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but will aim to earn a direct entry into the final by finishing first in the points table.

The Capitals currently hold the fourth position in the points table with four wins from six matches. Their net run rate is +1.431. Meanwhile, Mumbai is first in the standings with five victories from six outings and a positive net run rate of +2.670.

Before the battle between the top teams in WPL 2023 begins, here's a look at a brief history of the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

The ground at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has been a great venue for teams batting second. In eight matches hosted by Navi Mumbai, the teams chasing have emerged victorious on six occasions. It should thus not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to field first in Monday night's match as well.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) played against the UP Warriorz (UPW) on this ground on March 18, where the Warriorz recorded a five-wicket win. MI will be keen to improve their batting from that fixture when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Here's a summary of the numbers from the previous WPL matches hosted by Navi Mumbai:-

WPL matches played: 8.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 6.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 0.

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023.

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023.

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 151.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The pitch at this stadium has become slower as the competition has progressed. Unlike the Brabourne Stadium, the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is not a batting paradise.

In the last match at this venue, spinner Sophie Ecclestone's three-wicket haul wrecked the MI batting lineup as they were skittled out for 127 runs. DC's spinners will try to replicate UPW's brilliance on Monday.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

The UP Warriorz defeated the Mumbai Indians by five wickets on March 18 at this stadium. Sophie Ecclestone stole the show with her three wicket-haul, while off-spin bowler Deepti Sharma also accounted for two wickets.

Chasing 128, UPW were in a spot of bother after losing three early wickets. However, Grace Harris (39 off 28) and Tahlia McGrath (38 off 25) ensured that MI's five-match winning streak came to an end.

Here's a summary of the scorecard from that game:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 127 all out (Hayley Matthews 35, Sophie Ecclestone 3/15) lost to UP Warriorz 129/5 (Grace Harris 39, Amelia Kerr 2/22) by five wickets.

Poll : 0 votes