MI vs DC, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai in the second game of the double-header on Monday, March 20.

With both MI and DC having qualified for the playoffs, the clash will be a chance for the teams to do some fine-tuning. Mumbai will go into the game having suffered their first loss of the tournament.

After five consecutive wins, they went down to UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets. While the performance was a rather lackluster one, Mumbai should consider it a blessing in disguise as the defeat would have shaken off complacency, if any had set into the MI camp.

DC also head into the game on the back of an 11-run loss at the hands of Gujarat Giants (GG). Their bowlers did well to restrict Gujarat to 147/4. However, Delhi’s famed batting line-up had an off-day. They were all-out for 136 in the chase, Marizanne Kapp being the only batter to cross the 30-run mark.

Today's MI vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

“We'll bowl first, no real reason. Just going to see how it goes.”

DC are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For MI, Pooja Vastrakar comes in to replace Dhara Gujjar.

MI vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Today's MI vs DC pitch report

According to Julia Price, the pitch in use today has got equal wickets for both pace and spin. The pitch (number 4) has shown the maximum turn as well of all the surfaces used at this venue. Good to bat or bowl first on this track.

Today's MI vs DC match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, Ranjeev Sharma

TV umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

