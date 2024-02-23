MI vs DC, WPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the opening match of WPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Friday, February 23. It is a rematch of the inaugural season's final, where MI beat DC to become the champions.

Bengaluru will host the first leg of this year's Women's Premier League. This is the first time the WPL matches will be held outside Maharashtra. The conditions in Bengaluru generally help the batters, hence, the matches should be high-scoring.

Before the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match begins, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WT20 records

Bengaluru last hosted a women's T20I match back in 2016. It was during the Women's T20 World Cup that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium received an opportunity to host four games.

Here are some vital stats and numbers fans should know from those four T20Is played in Bengaluru:

Matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 163/5 - India Women vs. Bangladesh Women, 2016

Lowest team total: 91/5 - Bangladesh Women vs. India Women, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 100/3 - New Zealand Women vs. South Africa Women, 2016

Highest individual score: 60 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W) vs. Bangladesh Women, 2016

Best bowling figures: 3/16 - Sophie Devine (NZ-W) vs. South Africa Women, 2016

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru generally helps the batters. The boundaries are short and the wicket does not have much for the bowlers. In the IPL, fans regularly witness high-scoring matches in Bengaluru.

The pitch report for WPL matches on this ground will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Expect lots of runs during the Bengaluru leg of the tournament.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20I

In the previous women's T20I match played in Bengaluru, Sri Lanka Women beat South Africa Women by 10 runs. Chamari Atapaththu's half-century guided the island nation to 114/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 115, the South African side managed 104/7 in their 20 overs.

Only three sixes were hit by the batters in that T20I match. 14 wickets fell in 40 overs. Here's a summary of that game:

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka Women 114/7 (Chamai Atapaththu 52, Marizanne Kapp 2/17) beat South Africa Women 104/7 (Trisha Chetty 26, Udeshika Prabodhani 2/13) by 10 runs.

