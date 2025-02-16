MI vs DC, WPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling WPL 2025 match on February 15. It was the first match of the new season for both franchises, and the match went down to the last ball, where DC edged MI by two wickets.

The Capitals rode on a fantastic 43-run knock from Shafali Verma to reach 165/8 in 20 overs. Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians got all out for 164. Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with an unbeaten 80-run knock.

Now that the match between MI and DC is done and dusted, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the second match of WPL 2025.

List of all award winners in MI vs DC match, WPL 2025

Niki Prasad received the Player of the Match award for her sensible knock of 35 runs from 33 balls under pressure. The Delhi Capitals batter came out to bat at number six when her team was down to 76/4 in the ninth over. She remained in the middle till the last over, ensuring her team reached closer to the target.

Prasad's teammate Shafali Verma also won an award at the post-match presentation ceremony. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Shafali Verma (Strike rate of 238.89)

Most Sixes in the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (3 sixes)

Catch of the Match: Amelia Kerr (Catch to dismiss Niki Prasad)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Shikha Pandey (16 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Niki Prasad (35 off 33).

MI vs DC scorecard

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first. The decision worked well for DC as they bowled out Mumbai Indians for 164 in 19.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt fought for MI with an unbeaten 80* but she did not receive much support from others. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a 22-ball 42. However, Annabel Sutherland dismissed her in the 11th over, triggering a collapse.

MI lost their last eight wickets for 59 runs. DC gained further momentum when opener Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 17-ball 43 to take the team's score to 60 in the powerplay.

While MI tried to bounce back in the game by taking some quick wickets, Niki Prasad's composed knock ensured the Capitals got over the line eventually. Radha Yadav played a crucial cameo of nine runs from four balls for DC in the final overs of the match.

MI vs DC, WPL 2025: Top records and stats emerging from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

It was an eventful match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 competition on February 15. Several interesting stats emerged from the competition.

Here's a compilation of the top stats and records:

Nat Sciver broke Ash Gardner's record for the highest individual score in WPL matches in Baroda. Nat scored 80 against DC, while Gardner scored 79 for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals became the first team to bowl out an opponent team in WPL matches hosted by Baroda. Mumbai Indians lost their opening match of a WPL season for the first time.

