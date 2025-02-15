MI vs DC, WPL 2025: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda, pitch history and T20 records

Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Baroda's Kotambi Stadium on Saturday, February 15. It is the second match of WPL 2025, with MI and DC all set to kick off their respective campaigns.

Ad

MI won the inaugural edition (2023) of WPL by defeating DC in the final. Meanwhile, DC have qualified for the finals of both the editions played so far, but they are yet to win a trophy. DC will aim to end their title drought in WPL 2025.

Before MI and DC compete in Baroda, here's a look at the pitch history and WPL records of the venue.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda WPL records

Baroda has played host to one WPL match so far. The pitch at the stadium supported the batters. In the first match of the 2025 WPL, Gujarat Giants scored 201/5 in 20 overs. In response, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached 202/4 in 18.3 overs.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important stats to know from the previous WPL match played in Baroda:

Matches played: 1

Won by teams batting first: 0

Won by teams batting second: 1

Highest team total: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 201/5 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest individual score: 79* - Ash Gardner (GG) vs RCB, 2025

Best bowling figures: 2/25 - Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB) vs GG, 2025

Ad

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda pitch report

The pitch report will be telecast live from Baroda before the coin toss. In the first match, the pitch seemed to be a batting paradise. Over 400 runs were scored in the match between Gujarat and Bengaluru.

A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer for the upcoming game as well. Fans should expect another high-scoring contest in WPL 2025.

Kotambi Stadium, Baroda last WPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets in the previous WPL match played on this ground. GG scored 201/5, riding on Ashleigh Gardner's 37-ball 79. In response, Richa Ghosh's incredible 27-ball 64* helped RCB reach 202/4 in 18.3 overs.

Ad

The batters smashed a total of 16 sixes in the match. Nine wickets fell in the game, with spinners taking five of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 201/5 (Ash Gardner 79*, Renuka Singh Thakur 2/25) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 202/4 (Richa Ghosh 64*, Ash Gardner 2/33) by 6 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️